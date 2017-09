Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks.

But sometimes, there are new experiences that simply must be had. One family decided to move to a new house, taking along with them a Japanese Spitz and a Husky. Neither had ever been in a house with stairs before, or even seen them.

Even the owners couldn't have expected what would happen when their Husky encountered the stairs for the first time.

His depth perception is way, way off. Yikes!!

Fortunately, this guy is perfectly fine now, though his owners report that he's pretty skittish around the stairs. After that experience, I think I would be, too.