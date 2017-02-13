It's no secret that dogs love to eat ice.
Especially when it's hot outside, giving our furry friends something cool to chew on can keep their body temperatures down. Plus, it's just plain fun for them to chase ice around on the floor (and it's fun for us to watch)!
This observant and super-smart husky took matters into his own paws when he wanted ice...
Nothing will stop him from getting his favorite frozen treat!video-player-present
