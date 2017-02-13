Ad Blocker Detected

Dogs LOVE Ice, But None Are As Determined As This Husky To Obtain It

FEBRUARY 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's no secret that dogs love to eat ice.

Especially when it's hot outside, giving our furry friends something cool to chew on can keep their body temperatures down. Plus, it's just plain fun for them to chase ice around on the floor (and it's fun for us to watch)!

This observant and super-smart husky took matters into his own paws when he wanted ice...

Nothing will stop him from getting his favorite frozen treat!

video-player-present

Read More: This Dog Is A Total Neat Freak -- He's Taken It Upon Himself To Help Clean!

Now that's what determination looks like! Share this cute pup with your friends if you're totally impressed right now.

