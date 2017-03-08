Ad Blocker Detected

You Can't Blame This Husky For Anything If He Can't Hear What You're Saying -- LOL

MARCH 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

I've recently come to the conclusion that huskies are the most hilarious dogs ever, and this particular bucket of sass just proved me right.

If you have your own pup of this breed, you know full well that they love talking back, throwing tantrums, and leaving behind the occasional trail of destruction when you step outside of the house. Sometimes, they don't even feel bad for doing these things. Take Blu, for example, a husky who ripped apart his bed and made it clear that he didn't feel guilty in the slightest.

There's no way I would've been able to stop myself from laughing.

video-player-present

But that wasn't the only time he defended his naughty actions...

