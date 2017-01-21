In Sheffield, Ohio, a formerly respected divorce attorney, Michael Fine, has been found guilty of using hypnosis to sexually assault women.

A client of Fine's began to suspect that she'd been sexually assaulted after awaking from a hypnotherapy session in November 2014 to find that her clothes were disheveled. She contacted the Sheffield Police Department, who set up a sting operation by attaching a hidden camera to her clothing.

Much of what they captured was too graphic to be shared with the public, but the snippets that they did release show more than enough disturbing behavior. In September 2016, Fine pleased guilty to using hypnosis to sexually assault five women. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

If not for this woman's courageous actions, there's no telling how many more women this sick attorney would have assaulted.

This case proves how important it is to do your best to say something if you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault. Be sure to share this video with your friends and family to remind them of the dangers that are out there.