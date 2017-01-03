Ad Blocker Detected

This Cat Loves Nothing More Than His Ice Cream Cone And He's A Hero

I'll be the first to admit that I spent most of Christmas break laying around and stuffing my face with sweet treats. As it turns out, I'm not alone!

Fudge, pie, candy -- you name it, I probably ate it. For this cat, however, there's nothing he loves more than a good old-fashioned vanilla ice cream cone. And the best way to enjoy it? Laying in bed with his feet in the air, of course!

This cat and his ice cream cone are giving me serious goals for my next day off. I can't help but wonder one thing, though. How does he avoid dripping it on himself?

There's nothing quite as satisfying as eating in bed! Be sure to SHARE this adorable cat with your animal-loving, junk food-craving friends and family.

