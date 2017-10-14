Ad Blocker Detected

She Soaked Bread In Melted Ice Cream. What She Made Will Leave You Drooling!

OCTOBER 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

What's better than indulging in some delicious French toast on a Saturday morning? Not much, if you ask me.

While the traditional recipe is mouthwatering enough on its own, there's a way to make it even tastier (and sweeter). Not only does YouTuber ochikeron's recipe combined everyone's favorite dessert with everyone's favorite breakfast food, but you only need two ingredients to make it -- bread and ice cream!

All you have to do is cut a slice of bread into smaller pieces, then soak each side in melted ice cream.

YouTube / ochikeron

YouTube / ochikeron

Place the pieces in a non-stick cooking pan, then cook each side for about three minutes.

YouTube / ochikeron

YouTube / ochikeron

When that's done, try to stop drooling and dig in!

YouTube / ochikeron

YouTube / ochikeron

Check out the entire recipe below.

I really need this in my belly right now. Excuse me while I run to the store for some bread and ice cream.

Giphy

