She Soaked Bread In Melted Ice Cream. What She Made Will Leave You Drooling!

What's better than indulging in some delicious French toast on a Saturday morning? Not much, if you ask me.
While the traditional recipe is mouthwatering enough on its own, there's a way to make it even tastier (and sweeter). Not only does YouTuber ochikeron's recipe combined everyone's favorite dessert with everyone's favorite breakfast food, but you only need two ingredients to make it -- bread and ice cream!
All you have to do is cut a slice of bread into smaller pieces, then soak each side in melted ice cream.
Place the pieces in a non-stick cooking pan, then cook each side for about three minutes.