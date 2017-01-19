Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Her Husband And Lover Couldn't Get Her Pregnant, She Did Something So Heinous

JANUARY 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Not being able to have a child is a devastating reality for many women, but could you imagine if it drove someone to murder?

Unfortunately for this woman's ex-husband and lover, their inability to get her pregnant cost them their lives. In 2008, now 38-year-old Estibaliz Carranza, also known as the "ice cream killer," shot and killed her former husband, Holger Holz, before dismembering his body with a chainsaw. Two years later, she did the same thing to Manfred Hinterberger, her new boyfriend.


After divorcing Holz, Carranza says that he refused to move out of their home, so she snuck up behind him one night, held a gun to the back of his head, and shot him. A couple of years later, she shot Hinterberger in his sleep following a drunken argument.

After divorcing Holz, Carranza says that he refused to move out of their home, so she snuck up behind him one night, held a gun to the back of his head, and shot him. A couple of years later, she shot Hinterberger in his sleep following a drunken argument.

Getty Images

Read More: Mom Molests Young Son...While On Skype With A Cop

She cut up both of their bodies with a chainsaw, froze them in a deep-freeze refrigerator, and hid the remains inside concrete in the basement of her ice cream shop in Vienna, Austria. She had reportedly taken a shooting class as well as a concrete mixing class just before Hinterberger's murder.

She cut up both of their bodies with a chainsaw, froze them in a deep-freeze refrigerator, and hid the remains inside concrete in the basement of her ice cream shop in Vienna, Austria. She had <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2837628/Ice-cream-killer-murdered-ex-husband-boyfriend-Austria-reveals-dismembered-chainsaw-took-concrete-mixing-classes-hide-bodies.html" target="_blank">reportedly</a> taken a shooting class as well as a concrete mixing class just before Hinterberger's murder.

Yelp / Alexander H.

When neighbors asked about the chainsaw noises, Carranza told them that it was a new kind of ice cream machine. About a year after she killed Hinterberger, workers found the remains in the basement and called police.

When neighbors asked about the chainsaw noises, Carranza told them that it was a new kind of ice cream machine. About a year after she killed Hinterberger, workers found the remains in the basement and called police.

Yelp / Alexander H.

After she was sentenced to life in prison in 2012, she wrote a memoir detailing both of the murders. She claimed that the men were abusive, but psychiatrist Heidi Kastner said she had a "grave, comprehensive, multi-faceted personality disorder" and was at risk of killing again.

After she was sentenced to life in prison in 2012, she wrote a memoir detailing both of the murders. She claimed that the men were abusive, but psychiatrist Heidi Kastner <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2837628/Ice-cream-killer-murdered-ex-husband-boyfriend-Austria-reveals-dismembered-chainsaw-took-concrete-mixing-classes-hide-bodies.html" target="_blank">said</a> she had a "grave, comprehensive, multi-faceted personality disorder" and was at risk of killing again.

Getty Images

Her memoir also reveals that she had lifelong obsession with having a baby, and this was part of the reason why she killed her partners. She did finally become pregnant by a third man and gave birth to a boy while in custody, but he was immediately taken away from her and given to her mother, who lives in Barcelona, Spain.

Her memoir also reveals that she had <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2868820/Ice-Cream-Killer-s-memoirs-film-Hollywood-studio-said-bid-story-woman-shot-two-lovers-chopped-chainsaw.html" target="_blank">lifelong obsession</a> with having a baby, and this was part of the reason why she killed her partners. She did finally become pregnant by a third man and gave birth to a boy while in custody, but he was immediately taken away from her and given to her mother, who lives in Barcelona, Spain.

Getty Images

The Mexican-Spanish immigrant is now being moved from her prison in Schwarzau to an all-male prison near Linz. She is the first of 14 female inmates to be moved there.

The Mexican-Spanish immigrant is now being moved from her prison in Schwarzau to an all-male prison near Linz. She is the first of 14 female inmates to be moved there.

Getty Images

Read More: They Said Their Little Girl Was Missing But Police Found Her In Their Restaurant

(via Mirror / Daily Mail)

I'm just thankful that she didn't have any other children before she was taken to prison. Don't forget to SHARE this gruesome story if you're glad she'll be spending her life behind bars.

Trending Now

Watch These Drunk Guys Obliterate An Enormous Cyst On Their Buddy's Hand -- OMG

Trending Now

Visits To Grandma Could Be Saving Your Aging Loved Ones From Death

Pregnant Woman Can't Stop Laughing While They Talk About What Happened At The Doctor

A Mysterious Figure Crept Into This Girl's Video -- What Do You Think It Is?

This Classic Kid's Outfit Could Be Life Threatening...Read One Mom's Awful Experience
Submit Content

Load another article