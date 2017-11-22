Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is Definitely Not What You Want To Find When You Dig Into Chocolate Ice Cream

NOVEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Grabbing a spoon and indulging in a pint of ice cream is one of man's simplest and greatest pleasures -- that is, if you don't find something nasty concealed in the frozen treat.

Just imagine scooping up a spoonful of the delicious dessert and bringing it to your mouth, only to see what looks like the carcass of a dead animal. That's what Redditor MojarraMuncher says happened to his wife's friend when she got close to the bottom of a carton of chocolate ice cream.

Here you can plainly see what's left of a dead snake. Go ahead and be disgusted.

Here you can plainly see what's left of a dead snake. Go ahead and be disgusted.

Imgur / Kaydubbed

Looks like the snake had somehow been trapped inside during production, right? Well, not according to some commenters. Thee were quick to point out that the ice cream looks like it's been melted and refrozen. Perhaps the reptile was placed there purposefully?

Looks like the snake had somehow been trapped inside during production, right? Well, not according to some commenters. Thee were quick to point out that the ice cream looks like it's been melted and refrozen. Perhaps the reptile was placed there purposefully?

Imgur / Kaydubbed

Either way, now I'm grossed out by the thought of chocolate ice cream. Thanks a lot, MojarraMuncher. What do you think happened here? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Trending Now

This Woman Decided To Bring A Movie Monster To Thanksgiving. OMG!

Trending Now

This Pit Bull Loves Being Babied...That Is, Until He's Had Enough

Load another article