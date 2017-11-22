This Is Definitely Not What You Want To Find When You Dig Into Chocolate Ice Cream

Grabbing a spoon and indulging in a pint of ice cream is one of man's simplest and greatest pleasures -- that is, if you don't find something nasty concealed in the frozen treat.
Just imagine scooping up a spoonful of the delicious dessert and bringing it to your mouth, only to see what looks like the carcass of a dead animal. That's what Redditor MojarraMuncher says happened to his wife's friend when she got close to the bottom of a carton of chocolate ice cream.
Here you can plainly see what's left of a dead snake. Go ahead and be disgusted.