He Took A Razor-Sharp Knife To A Big Ice Cube And Made Something So Satisfying

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One trend in craft cocktails is to have large ice cubes, some with interesting shapes.

For instance, you've probably seen large round ice cubes in a lowball glass, and some would tell you that this creates the perfect drinking experience. Due to the density of the ice ball, it melts more slowly and thus doesn't water down any expensive alcohol in the glass.

But also, it just looks cool, and it was only a matter of time until these master bartenders started branching out into even more shapes.

He takes a razor sharp knife to a block of ice to begin carving it into the desired shape.







It requires precision and careful knife work, so you probably shouldn't try this at home, but it's so satisfying to watch.







What does he make in the end? Well, you'll have to watch to find out.

video-player-present

This is so awesome! I would not be mad if my favorite bars started doing something like this with their ice cubes. What shapes do you want to see? Let us know in the comments!