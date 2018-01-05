Ad Blocker Detected

He Took A Razor-Sharp Knife To A Big Ice Cube And Made Something So Satisfying

JANUARY 5, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
One trend in craft cocktails is to have large ice cubes, some with interesting shapes.

For instance, you've probably seen large round ice cubes in a lowball glass, and some would tell you that this creates the perfect drinking experience. Due to the density of the ice ball, it melts more slowly and thus doesn't water down any expensive alcohol in the glass.

But also, it just looks cool, and it was only a matter of time until these master bartenders started branching out into even more shapes.

He takes a razor sharp knife to a block of ice to begin carving it into the desired shape.

Youtube / Cocktails_for_you

It requires precision and careful knife work, so you probably shouldn't try this at home, but it's so satisfying to watch.

Youtube / Cocktails_for_you

What does he make in the end? Well, you'll have to watch to find out.

video-player-present

Youtube / Cocktails_for_you

This is so awesome! I would not be mad if my favorite bars started doing something like this with their ice cubes. What shapes do you want to see? Let us know in the comments!

