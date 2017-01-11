Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The world is full of amazing natural phenomena that you have to see to believe.

Some of the more widely known phenomena include the aurora borealis and the bioluminescent organisms that can light up the ocean. A handful of these occurrences only exist in one specific part of the world, but others -- like the awesome thing this guy witnessed -- could be waiting to be discovered right in your own neighborhood.

Recently, a Michigan man was out for a drive when he passed by the Pine River and noticed something truly spectacular -- in the center of it sat a circle of ice that was being spun around by rushing water.

Check out this epic find for yourself:

video-player-present

Here it is from a different angle.

Similar ice discs have been spotted all over the world, with reported sightings in New York, Scandinavia, and Wales.

video-player-present

What causes this phenomenon to occur is something known as rotational shear.

Accelerating water causes a large chunk of ice to break off and start spinning. As the ice rotates, it glides against other pieces of ice, which can cause the ice to smooth out and become a circular shape.

That is pretty darn cool.