If This Girl Doesn't Scrub Her Skin Every Two Hours, She Could Actually Die

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
Have you ever had an itch that you just can’t seem to scratch, no matter how hard you try?

In most cases, itchiness is the result of dry skin and can be relieved by applying lotion or giving yourself a good scratch. For people suffering from skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, however, it's not that simple.

Even worse is that for one nine-year-old from Texas, a rare genetic skin condition could be potentially deadly if she doesn’t take the necessary precautions to protect her skin.

Maddie Hoffman is like most girls her age, except that she suffers from a deadly skin condition known as epidemolytic ichthyosis.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

As a result of her condition, Maddie’s skin sheds at a rate that is nearly 10 times faster than the average child.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

If left untreated, Maddie’s skin can become so dry and cracked that it hinders her ability to move. This irritation also leaves her vulnerable to potentially deadly infections.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

Every two hours, this prove little girl must scrub her body from head to toe to make sure she removes all the dead skin.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

Hydration and careful removal of her skin helped Maddie defy the odds at birth when most doctors didn’t think she would survive.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

It's a battle she's fighting to this day.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

Doctors have to keep a close eye on Maddie so that they can attack infections with antibiotics before they get too bad.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

And while there’s currently no cure for ichthyosis, both Maddie and her mother are hopeful that a cure for the disease is just around the corner.

Facebook / Maddie's Big Dream

(via Mommy Page)

Not only has Maddie defied the odds when it comes to survival, but she does so while staying positive and living life to the fullest. She’s an inspiration to us all.

