Parents With Babies In The ICU Can't Always Be With Them. That's Where He Comes In!

For parents who can't yet bring their babies home from the hospital, it isn't easy for them to be there all the time.

Some have other children at home who need them, while others live far enough that visiting their little ones every day just isn't a possibility. That's why this sweet man took it upon himself to give love and care to premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital in Georgia.

David Deutchman, also known as "ICU Grandpa" to parents and staff, visits the hospital twice a week to hold, cuddle, and even sing to babies whose parents can't be there.







He's been volunteering in the NICU and pediatric intensive care unit for 12 years, and has found a lot of joy in spending time with these babies since he retired.







“It definitely helps just feeling that comfort, that warmth,” said NICU nurse Elizabeth Mittiga. “It helps them to grow faster and put more weight on. Feeding-wise, [it] can help them digest their feeds better.”







Learn more about why this sweet man loves what he does below.

It must give parents so much comfort to know that when they can't hold their children, Deutchman will. I'm sure the babies love it, too!