Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Parents With Babies In The ICU Can't Always Be With Them. That's Where He Comes In!

OCTOBER 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For parents who can't yet bring their babies home from the hospital, it isn't easy for them to be there all the time.

Some have other children at home who need them, while others live far enough that visiting their little ones every day just isn't a possibility. That's why this sweet man took it upon himself to give love and care to premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital in Georgia.

David Deutchman, also known as "ICU Grandpa" to parents and staff, visits the hospital twice a week to hold, cuddle, and even sing to babies whose parents can't be there.

David Deutchman, also known as "ICU Grandpa" to parents and staff, visits the hospital twice a week to hold, cuddle, and even sing to babies whose parents can't be there.

YouTube / Inside Edition

He's been volunteering in the NICU and pediatric intensive care unit for 12 years, and has found a lot of joy in spending time with these babies since he retired.

He's been volunteering in the NICU and pediatric intensive care unit for 12 years, and has found a lot of joy in spending time with these babies since he retired.

YouTube / Inside Edition

“It definitely helps just feeling that comfort, that warmth,” said NICU nurse Elizabeth Mittiga. “It helps them to grow faster and put more weight on. Feeding-wise, [it] can help them digest their feeds better.”

&ldquo;It definitely helps just feeling that comfort, that warmth,&rdquo; <a href="http://www.insideedition.com/headlines/25777-icu-grandpa-comforts-and-cradles-babies-at-hospital-i-love-it" target="_blank">said</a> NICU nurse Elizabeth Mittiga. &ldquo;It helps them to grow faster and put more weight on. Feeding-wise, [it] can help them digest their feeds better.&rdquo;

YouTube / Inside Edition

Learn more about why this sweet man loves what he does below.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

It must give parents so much comfort to know that when they can't hold their children, Deutchman will. I'm sure the babies love it, too!

Trending Now

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Load another article