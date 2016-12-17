Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We've all seen it in cartoons countless times.

Someone or something ventures out onto an iced-over lake or pond only to go crashing into the frigid water below. While these surprises are often the butt of jokes in the cartoon world, when these incidents happen in real life, no one laughs at the very real possibility of death.

While trying to cross the frozen waters of Canada's Shediac River, a large female moose went through the ice. Despite her desperate attempts to free herself, the distressed animal was in need of a helping hand.

Thankfully, an eyewitness to the moose's polar plunge was able to call the local fire department and in a matter of minutes, these brave men were on the scene ready to rescue the moose.

With their own health and well-being on the line, the firefighters carefully made their way onto the ice.

After more than an hour, the men were finally able to free the moose and help her swim ashore to safety.

Watch it all unfold in the video below.

Yet another heartwarming animal rescue performed by kind-spirited heroes like these firefighters. Keep up the good work, guys! Show your respect for everyday heroes by sharing this story with all your animal-loving friends.