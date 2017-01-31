Ad Blocker Detected

She Wasted No Time When She Saw Her Dog Struggling To Stay Afloat In An Icy Pond

JANUARY 31, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
When this young woman's dog fell into an icy pond in North London, she went to extreme lengths to rescue the poor pooch.

She had left her dog outside while she purchased a coffee at a cafe beside a boating lake. Before she could receive her drink, however, she noticed a commotion outside. Her dog had fallen into the icy lake and was struggling to stay afloat. In a panic, she ran outside, desperate to save her beloved pup. An employee at the cafe, 23-year-old Sultan Olgun, captured the dramatic moments that followed on camera.

Without missing a beat, she quickly removes her coat and shoes before grabbing a nearby flotation device and plunging into the icy waters.

Olgun says that the woman and dog returned to shore after being in the freezing water for roughly five minutes. Although cold and shaken, both were unharmed.

Read More: Dog Trusts Her Mom So Much That She Does Something Incredible After Giving Birth

Brrr, I'm shivering just watching this! Be sure to SHARE this incredible rescue with your family and friends who would do anything for their dog.

