If you live somewhere cold, you're probably familiar with black ice.

The sneaky and dangerous substance can appear to the human eye to be safe, when in fact it sends you or your car sliding.

As one man in Virginia recently found out, it can happen when you least expect it. Tim Besecker was leaving his house on his way to work when his security camera caught him slipping on black ice and sliding all the way down the driveway.

It almost looks like he's dancing as he tries to stay upright on the sheer sheet of ice. OMG!

That wipeout was insane! He must have a sense of humor about it, though, to share the video online. Can you relate to this? Tell us all about your experience in the comments.