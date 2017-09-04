Ad Blocker Detected

Wanna Lose All Faith In Your Fellow Man? These Aggressive Morons Will Help!

SEPTEMBER 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For all the advancements human beings have made, there sure are plenty of idiots out there in the world.

We consider ourselves the most intelligent beings on the planet, but when it comes to certain people and situations, we prove time and time again that we can also be pretty damn dumb. Just ask these 15 geniuses who got into fights with inanimate objects.

1. When the car decides to fight back.

Tuesday - Hit It Again!

2. It's not like all that equipment is expensive or anything.

Reddit / TheCreatorLovesYou

3. Your head isn't exactly a battering ram, buddy.

If at first you don't succeed.

4. Admit it -- you've been this drunk before.

5. Who knows what he was trying to accomplish.

0
Man vs Ceiling fan

6. It goes without saying that alcohol was involved here.

HMB while I destroy this boomgate !

7. Honestly, what did you think was gonna happen?

Reddit / saloabad

8. And then there's this guy, who got pissed off at the sight of his own reflection.

video-player-present

9. That plant totally had it coming.

10. What did Elmo ever do to you?!

11. "Take that, stupid parking gate!"

via GIPHY

12. That cone is sick of your crap, lady.

Giphy

13. Ouch.

Reddit / saloabad

14. "Not today!" said the banner.

15. You can launch yourself onto the table, but you'll never break its spirit.

Oh, boy. To be fair, we all have our stupid moments...and we can't all be smart, right?

