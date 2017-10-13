Ad Blocker Detected

It Started Out As A Cute Gift From Grandma. Then They Opened It And Saw This!

OCTOBER 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

You know how they say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover? Well, one grandmother just learned that this metaphorical phrase applies in the literal sense as well.

While shopping at Barnes & Noble, the woman saw an adorably illustrated book called, "If Animals Could Talk." Knowing that her six-year-old granddaughter, Emmersyn, would love a book like this, she went ahead and bought it. She realized pretty quickly that she'd made a mistake when the little girl's mom, Tiffany, called and asked if she'd actually opened it.

Here's the book in question. Cute, right?

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

Written for kids, though? Definitely not, as Tiffany realized when she looked through the pages herself.

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

The book is chock-full of inappropriate language for children...

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

...and adult humor.

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

When it became clear that Emmersyn's grandmother hadn't seen the content of the book, Tiffany started reading pages to her.

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

Suffice it to say she was mortified when she heard.

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

While Grandma made a mistake in buying the book for Emmersyn, it didn't go to waste.

Twitter / Tiffany1985B

Tiffany got a ton of laughs out of it, as did the people she shared it with.

(via BoredPanda)

Wondering where you can get this delightfully funny book? Here's where you can buy your own copy, but you might have to wait a while -- it's already out of stock!

