It Started Out As A Cute Gift From Grandma. Then They Opened It And Saw This!

You know how they say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover? Well, one grandmother just learned that this metaphorical phrase applies in the literal sense as well.
While shopping at Barnes & Noble, the woman saw an adorably illustrated book called, "If Animals Could Talk." Knowing that her six-year-old granddaughter, Emmersyn, would love a book like this, she went ahead and bought it. She realized pretty quickly that she'd made a mistake when the little girl's mom, Tiffany, called and asked if she'd actually opened it.
Here's the book in question. Cute, right?
Written for kids, though? Definitely not, as Tiffany realized when she looked through the pages herself.
The book is chock-full of inappropriate language for children...
...and adult humor.
When it became clear that Emmersyn's grandmother hadn't seen the content of the book, Tiffany started reading pages to her.
Suffice it to say she was mortified when she heard.
While Grandma made a mistake in buying the book for Emmersyn, it didn't go to waste.
Tiffany got a ton of laughs out of it, as did the people she shared it with.
😂😂😂😂😂 good thing you took a gander before busting it out with the kids!!!— ReneeS 🤷♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) October 4, 2017
Nope! 6 year old was reading with Dad and said “I don’t even know what this means” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017
He goes “did your mom get this as a joke? Is this a serious book?” 😂😂😂— tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017
That's the best Grandma Foul ever.— Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) October 4, 2017
