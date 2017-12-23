Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Happens When These Students Go Up To The Chalkboard Is Amazing

DECEMBER 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

In most classrooms, the chalkboard is used to work through equations and list important notes and other homework-related tasks to write down. But at this school in Hong Kong, it allows students to create incredible art.

Since 2016, a very talented group of students at Senegal High School have been using colored chalk to draw beautiful yet temporary masterpieces, some of which take up the whole blackboard. These artists aptly call themselves Illusdreamer, as their illustrations evoke a dreamer's visions brought to life.

Check out some of their most beautiful creations below, many of which depict their (and probably your) favorite animated characters.

(via Bored Panda)

It must be a bittersweet experience each time they erase one of their works of art. Be sure to check out more of their amazing chalkboard drawings on Instagram.

Trending Now

This Artist Hides Little Images In His Creations. Can You Find Them?

Trending Now

Here's The Hilarious Thing That'd Happen If Gollum Auditioned For These Movies

There Are Plenty Of Pretty Nail Trends Out There...And This Is Not One Of Them

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Load another article