Her Room Was So Messy That Something Like This Was Bound To Happen...

Many families have at least one person who refuses to clean up after themselves.

It has to be especially frustrating for people who have teenage kids, but this girl proved that it can be dangerous and painful, too. Eighteen-year-old Jules Pechar clearly isn't a fan of keeping her room tidy, but she just learned the hard way that it has some pretty great benefits -- like not impaling your foot.



The Nebraska teen was watching Netflix in her bed one day when she heard the microwave timer go off for the popcorn she was cooking.







"I got so excited that I literally jumped off of my bed," She told BuzzFeed.







And her foot landed right on one of her phone charger's prongs -- OUCH.







She called out to her mom for help, but not before taking photos of the injury and sharing them with the message, "When your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step." Well, we definitely can't argue with that.







Unsurprisingly, even after dealing with her injury, she has no plans to get rid of the clutter...have fun with that, girl. Be sure to SHARE this story with other parents so they can show their kids what happens when you don't clean your room.

