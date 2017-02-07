Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Room Was So Messy That Something Like This Was Bound To Happen...

FEBRUARY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Many families have at least one person who refuses to clean up after themselves.

It has to be especially frustrating for people who have teenage kids, but this girl proved that it can be dangerous and painful, too. Eighteen-year-old Jules Pechar clearly isn't a fan of keeping her room tidy, but she just learned the hard way that it has some pretty great benefits -- like not impaling your foot.

The Nebraska teen was watching Netflix in her bed one day when she heard the microwave timer go off for the popcorn she was cooking.

The Nebraska teen was watching Netflix in her bed one day when she heard the microwave timer go off for the popcorn she was cooking.

Twitter / Jules

"I got so excited that I literally jumped off of my bed," She told BuzzFeed.

"I got so excited that I literally jumped off of my bed," She told <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/remysmidt/foot-charger?utm_term=.ibOQ8k8BGA#.xsWpayaK5Q" target="_blank">BuzzFeed</a>.

Twitter / Jules

And her foot landed right on one of her phone charger's prongs -- OUCH.

And her foot landed right on one of her phone charger's prongs -- OUCH.

Twitter / Jules

She called out to her mom for help, but not before taking photos of the injury and sharing them with the message, "When your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step." Well, we definitely can't argue with that.

She called out to her mom for help, but not before taking photos of the injury and sharing them with the <a href="https://twitter.com/JEWL_ia/status/826580659552546816" target="_blank">message</a>, "When your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step." Well, we definitely can't argue with that.

Twitter / Jules

(via Essential Kids / BuzzFeed)

Read More: These 21 X-Rays Of Freaky Objects In The Human Body Are Shocking And Fascinating.

Unsurprisingly, even after dealing with her injury, she has no plans to get rid of the clutter...have fun with that, girl. Be sure to SHARE this story with other parents so they can show their kids what happens when you don't clean your room.

Giphy

Trending Now

Watch This Premature Hippo Calf Experience What It's Like To Walk -- So Cute!

Trending Now

Little Boy Found Dead On Street After Being Punished For Wetting The Bed
Submit Content

Load another article