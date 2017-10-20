Ad Blocker Detected

Sick Of All Those Perfect Travel Photos On Instagram? This Hilarious Woman Is Too

OCTOBER 20, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As if planning a vacation wasn’t difficult enough, the pressure to take the perfect travel photos can make any trip seem like work.

The problem with social media is that when it comes time to post vacation photos, anything less than perfect could leave your friends and family with the impression that you were actually enjoying yourself, instead of crafting professional-quality photos to make other people envious. (Okay, I'm being snarky here.) But still, this pressure can really put a damper on your vacation and make you feel like you're missing out on life when your timeline is flooded with other people's flawless travel shots.

Rather than working overtime to maintain a “perfect” presence on social media, however, a woman named Liu is doing something hilarious. Traveling the world has never looked so good, girl.

Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna

Rathaus Wien, Vienna

Prague, Czech Republic

Boston, Massachusetts

Beijing, China

Revere Beach, Massachusetts

London, England

Edinburgh, Scotland

Times Square, New York

Amsterdam, Netherlands

London, England

Krakow, Poland

Prague, Czech Republic

Paris, France

Salzburg, Austria

Munich, Germany

Schladming, Austria

Copenhagen, Denmark

Budapest, Hungary

(via Bored Panda)

Now this is traveling done right! I might just have to take a few chin-tasctic photos on my next trip. To keep up with Liu’s epic travels, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

