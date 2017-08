Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Meteorologists really get a bad rap.

While we've come a long way in being able to predict the weather, the people who report on it are better known for their flubs than their successes. Whether or not it's fair, they're a pretty easy target for some hilarious jokes.

One girl named Hannah Brooks in Texas decided to film herself predicting sunshine in the midst of a thunderstorm, gently ribbing meteorologists everywhere. What she got instead was way too real.

This was way too close for comfort. Yikes!

It looks like she won't be heading up the team on the evening news any time soon, that's for sure. Remember: stay inside during thunderstorms!