As we go on in our lives, it can become very easy to lose sight of what's truly important.

Sure, things like work and school help us to become productive members of society, but when it comes down to it, our loved ones are really what makes life worth living. That's why we all need a reminder sometimes about how fortunate we actually are, even if the form it takes comes as a complete shock. This girl's story is a perfect example of how situations could always be much, much worse.



Board of Wisdom user Girl of the Heart posted this story about a daughter leaving her mother a life-altering note.

"A mother passing by her daughter's bedroom was astonished to see the bed was nicely made and everything was picked up. Then she saw an envelope propped up prominently on the center of the bed. It was addressed, 'Mom.' With the worst premonition, she opened the envelope and read the letter with trembling hands..."

"Dear Mom: It is with great regret and sorrow that I'm writing you. I had to elope with my new boyfriend because I wanted to avoid a scene with Dad and you. I've been finding real passion with Ahmed and he is so nice...even with all his piercings, tattoos, beard, and his motorcycle clothes. But it's not only the passion Mom, I'm pregnant and Ahmed said that we will be very happy. He already owns a trailer in the woods and has a stack of firewood for the whole winter. He wants to have many more children with me and that's now one of my dreams too. Ahmed taught me that marijuana doesn't really hurt anyone and we'll be growing it for us and trading it with his friends for all the cocaine and ecstasy we want. In the meantime, we'll pray that science will find a cure for AIDS so Ahmed can get better; he sure deserves it!!"

"Don't worry Mom, I'm 15 years old now and I know how to take care of myself. Someday I'm sure we'll be back to visit so you can get to know your grandchildren. Your daughter, Judith."

"PS: Mom, none of the above is true. I'm over at the neighbor's house. I just wanted to remind you that there are worse things in life than my report card that's in my desk center drawer. I love you! Call when it is safe for me to come home."

