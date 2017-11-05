Ad Blocker Detected

Exhausted, Wounded Dog Sits On The Side Of The Highway Until Rescuers Save His Life

NOVEMBER 5, 2017  
Sarah Jewel
Animal rescuers see all kinds of crazy things every day.

The animals they help are often neglected, abused, and even injured in ways that make them difficult to deal with. Many dogs who have lived their lives on the street don't even want human help. When Animal Aid Unlimited in India came across a dog on the side of a busy highway, however, they knew they had to do something.

The dog was too exhausted to continue walking, and he was in so much danger with cars whizzing past.

Fortunately, he came right to the aid worker, who started to give him food. They noticed that his ear was severely infected.

The pup's ear was full of maggots, and it took a long time for him to recover from the ordeal.

Watch until the very end to see what this pup (now named Earnest) looks like now. Spoiler: he's pretty happy and adorable.

People who put themselves out there to help animals every day are truly angels. Here's hoping Earnest lives a long and happy life with a family who loves him.

