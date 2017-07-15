Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Birth Control Pills Are 99 Percent Effective...Unless You Happen To Be This Woman

JULY 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When 29-year-old Becky Glower got pregnant with her first child while taking birth control pills, she probably figured it was just a fluke. Three pregnancies later, she's singing a different tune.

Becky and her husband, Ed, were pleasantly surprised when they had their now five-year-old son, Dylan, despite Becky being on the pill. So much so, in fact, that they had his now four-year-old brother, Archie, a year later. But when Becky got back on birth control, she was shocked when she conceived a third child.

Just weeks after starting back up on the pill, Becky got pregnant with Finn, who is now two years old.

Just weeks after starting back up on the pill, Becky got pregnant with Finn, who is now two years old.

Twitter / Bex

Fed up, she and Ed decided to use condoms from then on...

Fed up, she and Ed decided to use condoms from then on...

Twitter / Bex

...but when one broke, she had one-year-old Cora as a result, despite taking the morning after pill within the recommended amount of time.

...but when one broke, she had one-year-old Cora as a result, despite taking the morning after pill within the recommended amount of time.

Twitter / Bex

Now Becky has accepted that her "body must just reject the hormones.” She's happy with her four kiddos and doesn't regret having them at all, but she admits she's reached her limit. She and Ed are now looking into him getting a vasectomy.

Now Becky has <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/living/3934397/mum-of-four-got-pregnant-with-three-of-her-kids-when-the-pill-or-condoms-failed-so-now-her-hubby-is-having-the-snip/" target="_blank">accepted</a> that her "body must just reject the hormones.&rdquo; She's happy with her four kiddos and doesn't regret having them at all, but she admits she's reached her limit. She and Ed are now looking into him getting a vasectomy.

Twitter / Bex

(via MommyPage and The Sun)

I can't be the only woman here having a mini panic attack about my birth control. Share if you know someone who's gotten pregnant on the pill.

Trending Now

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Trending Now

There's Evidence That You Need To Put Your Phone Away If You Want To Really Listen

Load another article