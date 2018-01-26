Ad Blocker Detected

Adorable Images Of This Dog And His Owl Friends Are Just Too Pure For Words

JANUARY 26, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Interspecies friendships are some of the most adorable animal relationships to witness -- something this woman is very familiar with in her everyday life.

Tanja Brandt shares her home with her sweet German shepherd, Ingo, and all of his feathered friends, including a little owl named Poldi. Brandt's biggest passions are animals and photography, which led to her discovering her calling as a professional animal photographer in Germany.

"I’ve always loved animals, since I was a baby, unlike the rest of my family." she told Bored Panda. "When I was little, I found every sort of pet and then hid it for my parents. I love the beauty, power, loyalty, courage and friendship of animals. Many people could learn from them."

Now she spends her time capturing precious moments between Ingo and his owl friends. Check out some of her best and cutest pictures below.

What a treat it must be to witness such adorable interactions every day. If you thought these photos were beautiful, you can find plenty more on Facebook and Brandt's website.

