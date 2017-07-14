He Begged Guards To Take Him To The Hospital. Instead, They Left Him There To Die.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of the tenets of our justice system is that we are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.

That's what trials are for, and for people who don't have the resources to pay bail, they often wind up waiting in county jail until the trial begins. These local jails have low security risk and are often full of people who have committed misdemeanors or other lesser crimes.

Douglas Edminsten was one such inmate waiting for a trial on his misdemeanor charge when he became very ill. What happened next is so shameful.



Edminsten was in the Cibola County Jail when he began vomiting and defecating blood. He begged the guards to take him to a hospital or to get him any form of medical attention.







He fell out of his bunk and other inmates gathered around to help him, but to no avail. The guards still believed there was nothing wrong.







Horrifyingly, no such thing happened. Edminsten ultimately died from a ruptured blood vessel in his stomach that night due to the guards' negligence. Learn more about this tragic story below.

