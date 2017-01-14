Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s no surprise that we live in a world where your hair style can serve as an integral part of your identity.

Women and men alike have experienced a hair revolution over the years, making more traditional haircuts a thing of the past. While we used to ask ourselves who has more fun, blondes or brunettes, that question no longer seems relevant in a world full of bigger, braver, and bolder choices. It’s not unlikely to walk down the street and see a rainbow of varying hair colors, cuts, and styles.



So if you’re willing to take the plunge into the world of unique hair trends, here are 10 colorfully cool hair trends that are sure to be big in 2017.

1. Why choose one hair color, when you can can do it up right with this awesome rainbow hair?

2. Make a bold statement when you walk into any room with brightly-colored neon hair.

3. Easily transition from work life to the night light with glow-in-the dark hair.

4. Depending on the amount of light, this color-transitioning hair changes faster than a mood ring.

5. Shaved heads have been all the rage the last few years, so why not take it to the next level with these epic geometric hair patterns?

6. This epic hairstyle is two trends in one. Hiding beneath this perfectly styled undercut is a hair-etching anyone would be jealous of.

7. Elaborate hair art can take your hairstyles to new heights...literally.

8. Why play it safe? An asymmetrical cut will give you that much needed edge to slay the rest of your days.

9. On trend now is the art of hair stenciling, allowing you to turn your hair into a masterpiece worthy of any museum.

10. Preparing to hit the town for a night of glitz and glam? Sparkle and shine with these eye-catching glitter roots.

Are you brave enough to try any of these crazy hair trends? Let us know in the comments and be sure to share these hair ideas with a friend that you think could use a styling update.