Have you ever come across something that made you question why it was ever created in the first place?

We've seen a ton of things that are completely useless, but when compared to these ridiculous and sometimes inappropriate finds, they really don't seem so bad. One thing's for sure -- the people who came up with them have some serious explaining to do.



From Cheetos-flavored lip balm to pills that make your poop gold, here are 15 of the most insane products that have ever been sold.



1. Ice Breakers Pacs were unsurprisingly discontinued because they looked way too much like baggies full of cocaine and heroin.

2. This product seems like a good idea at first for sleepy drivers...