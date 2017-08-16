She Thought Shaving Her Head Was The Only Option But A Stylist Did Something So Kind

For those who've never dealt with depression, it can be hard to understand just how debilitating it is even when it comes to the simplest of tasks.

Just getting out of bed in the morning can feel like a monumentally difficult and impossible thing to do when severe depression sucks all the energy and positivity out of you. One 16-year-old girl knows this feeling all too well, as her depression had made her feel so down that she stopped brushing her hair. It got so tangled and matted that she was ready to have it shaved off, but an amazing hairstylist did something so kind for her it'll bring tears to your eyes.

When she walked into the salon, she told Kayley Olsson to just shave it off because she couldn't deal with the pain of combing it out.







Olsson says she was heartbroken when she heard the girl calling herself worthless, so she decided to try everything she could to save her hair.







Two days and 13 hours later, Olsson had pulled off a miracle and made the girl's hair absolutely beautiful and unrecognizable.