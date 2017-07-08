Dad Came Across His Daughter's Instagram. What He Did Will Make You Laugh So Hard!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes it seems like it's parents' mission in life to embarrass their kids.

They say things they shouldn't and show up at the wrong time in the wrong places, but they do it out of love. This can especially be true on social media as parents start learning how important it is to monitor kids' social media use to help prevent against bullying and horrible criminals who lure children online.

Dad Chris "Burr" Martin, who is also a podcaster and a comedian, loves his daughter, but he's a little bit of a troll, too. When he saw some pictures he objected to, he decided to do something creative to show his daughter just what he thought.



Some of his daughter Cassie's selfies showed a little more skin than he approved of. So he started recreating them himself.

At first, he posted his version of the sexy selfies to her wall on Facebook, but he eventually got an Instagram account just like hers.

Dad's troll game is turned all the way up.

Even though she was mortified at first, they're now in on it together, and he's moved on from mocking the "too-sexy" aspects of her photos to other things he finds strange, like eyebrow makeup.

They even go to conventions together and talk about their experience going viral on the internet.

It looks like this proud dad's daughter definitely inherited his sense of humor.

(via BoredPanda)

For more of these hilarious photos, follow Burr Martin on Instagram here and his daughter here. What do you think of this funny father-daughter duo? Let us know in the comments and share their antics with your friends and family.