My mother always told me that what goes around comes around.

So whenever I think about whether my actions will have any repercussions, I always remember that karma's watching. Perhaps you’ve considered taking a coworker’s lunch or parking in a handicapped parking spot without anyone catching on. And while in that moment you may get away with it, if life’s taught me anything, it’s that you'll get what's coming to you. As the old saying goes, karma’s a bitch, so if you’re going to mess with her, be prepared to deal with her wrath.

If you need a boost, these 40 heaping helpings of instant karma will make you feel better.

1. This is why you don't come between a dog and his dog treats.

2. Karma served with a fresh side of foot fungus.







3. The only thing stolen was this man's dignity.







4. That's what we call going balls to the wall (and back again).

5. This guy cemented himself in history as one of the biggest morons of all time.







6. This hit-and-run driver left behind something important.







7. That feeling when you're smart enough to rob a bank, but can't manage to see there's a door in your way.

8. When a tree throws shade at you for stealing your coworker's parking spot, this happens.