They Were Just Driving Down The Street When Someone Threw Themselves On Their Hood

JANUARY 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
It's every driver's nightmare: You're driving along when all of a sudden you strike a pedestrian who's crossing the street.

In 2014, over 4,800 pedestrians and 700 bicyclists were hit by vehicles. However, a new trend in criminal activity might be skewing these numbers. There are people out there who, in an attempt to scam us and our insurance companies, fake pedestrian collisions. These scammers go to some pretty extreme lengths, often waiting on sidewalks for the perfect opportunity to run out in front on an unsuspecting victim. Fortunately, some of them have been caught in action.

Aren't you glad that dashcams are a thing now?

It's incredible how far people will go to make money. Share this with others to warn them about this potentially costly danger and help put it to a screeching halt.

