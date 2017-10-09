Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Quickly Opened His Car Door. What Was Inside Sent Him Running.

OCTOBER 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Having escaped the wrath of Hurricane Irma, Travis Gonzalez and his family thought they were in the clear when it came to life-threatening scenarios.

Unfortunately, there was another hidden danger waiting for them inside their SUV. Waiting out the storm in a cabin in Tennessee, Gonzalez was stressed out when he learned that he had left his car doors unlocked and a duo of sneaky criminals had locked themselves inside.

During their standoff, the unwelcome guests ripped apart portions of the man’s dashboard and destroyed the upholstery of the front seats.

During their standoff, the unwelcome guests ripped apart portions of the man’s dashboard and destroyed the upholstery of the front seats.

Youtube / Inside Edition

But when Gonzalez went to face the criminals head on, what he saw when he opened the door sent him running in the opposite direction.

But when Gonzalez went to face the criminals head on, what he saw when he opened the door sent him running in the opposite direction.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Check out the video below to watch the entire encounter unfold!

video-player-present

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Trending Now

This Happy Pup Got A Second Chance And A Better Life When They Adopted Her

Load another article