Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You Know It's International Women's Day, But Do You Know How It All Started?

MARCH 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day honors millions of incredible ladies from around the world.

Many women will continue to march not only for their equal rights, but to remember those of the past who made this day possible in the first place -- so we decided that there's really no better way to celebrate this occasion than to tell you how it all began.

International Women's Day was first observed and organized by the Socialist Party of America on February 28, 1909, in New York in remembrance of the International Ladies Garment Worker's Union strike to protest working conditions in 1908.

International Women's Day was first observed and organized by the Socialist Party of America on February 28, 1909, in New York in remembrance of the International Ladies Garment Worker's Union strike to protest working conditions in 1908.

Wikipedia

Read More: These Are Some Amazing Women In History Who You'd Never Want To Mess With

It quickly became a way to bring women together to protest against war and fight for their rights, and they continued doing this each year. On March 8, 1917, a Women’s Day protest in Saint Petersburg even became the catalyst for the Russian Revolution.

It quickly became a way to bring women together to protest against war and fight for their rights, and they continued doing this each year. On March 8, 1917, a Women&rsquo;s Day protest in Saint Petersburg even became the catalyst for the Russian Revolution.

Wikipedia

March 8 was made into an official holiday by the Soviet Union soon after, and International Women's Day was established by the United Nations in 1975. However, it wasn't very popular in the U.S. after World War I.

Trending Now

Jail Or Rehab? British Police Favor Rehabilitation For People Who View Child Porn

Trending Now

As If Childhood Cancer Weren't Bad Enough, This Study Reveals A Scary Truth
Submit Content

Load another article