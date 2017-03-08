You Know It's International Women's Day, But Do You Know How It All Started?

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day honors millions of incredible ladies from around the world.

Many women will continue to march not only for their equal rights, but to remember those of the past who made this day possible in the first place -- so we decided that there's really no better way to celebrate this occasion than to tell you how it all began.



International Women's Day was first observed and organized by the Socialist Party of America on February 28, 1909, in New York in remembrance of the International Ladies Garment Worker's Union strike to protest working conditions in 1908.







It quickly became a way to bring women together to protest against war and fight for their rights, and they continued doing this each year. On March 8, 1917, a Women’s Day protest in Saint Petersburg even became the catalyst for the Russian Revolution.







March 8 was made into an official holiday by the Soviet Union soon after, and International Women's Day was established by the United Nations in 1975. However, it wasn't very popular in the U.S. after World War I.