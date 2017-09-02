Ad Blocker Detected

20 Times Kids Were Way Too Smart For Their Own Good

SEPTEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
While in most cases you might not want to know what goes on inside a child’s head, in the case of these 20 youngsters, what's happening between their ears is probably worth paying attention to.

When it comes to getting creative and coming up with inventive ideas, these kids take the cake. So while they may not be the next Einstein or Newton, it’s safe to say that these kids are way too smart for their own good.

Check out these 20 youthful inventors who are to sure to surprise you with their unusual solutions to some of life’s most annoying problems.

1. This kid thought we could use a hand keeping track of our runaway scooters.

2. Yard work has never been easier. You can sweep, mow the lawn, and water the plants all at once.

3. Now I know what I'll be doing with my old collection of Pokémon cards.

Now I know what I'll be doing with my old collection of Pokémon cards.

Reddit / Nik4711

4. These four put their coconuts together to think up an awesome cleaning machine.

5. Baby bro will never go thirsty again.

6. If you're going to try and catch them all, you might as well be safe about it.

If you're going to try and catch them all, you might as well be safe about it.

Imgur / RaymuhndReddington

7. This kid made a solar-powered car and I can't even make toast without burning it.

8. If you can't afford to buy a swing set, just make your own.

9. Who knew it was so easy to have your own home theater system?

Who knew it was so easy to have your own home theater system?

Imgur / thedrummist

10. No lunchbox? No problem.

11. He didn't have a kite, so this fishing rod and balloon combo worked in a pinch.

12. This is how one diehard Nascar fan tracks his favorite drivers' positions in the race!

This is how one diehard Nascar fan tracks his favorite drivers' positions in the race!

Imgur / jdinmd

13. You can't have a runny nose if your nose is always covered.

14. Now you can stay hydrated without having to press pause on your favorite video game.

Now you can stay hydrated without having to press pause on your favorite video game.

Imgur / imawesome667

15. Keep on trend with fads such as the fidget spinner by making one of your own using stuff you find around the house!

16. This impromptu hammock is interesting to say the least.

17. As an avid reader, this simple trick could save me many, many headaches.

As an avid reader, this simple trick could save me many, many headaches.

Reddit / crash-from-space

18. Take that, spoon!

19. I've never seen a riding mower like this before.

I've never seen a riding mower like this before.

Imgur / BrianCTaylor55

20. Mom wanted an iPad stand for the kitchen, so her kids made her one out of Legos.

(via Bored Panda)

Well, I feel pretty unaccomplished right about now. What about you?

