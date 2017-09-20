Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Pilots Are Great Navigators, But What This One Had To Endure Is Truly Terrifying

SEPTEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

By now, we've all heard about the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Florida and other parts of the southeastern United States were hit hard by Irma, which at one time was a category 5 hurricane. As it moved up the shore and inland, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm. Though this may seem less threatening, people still had to cope with higher than normal winds damaging property.

Pilots also found themselves battling dangerous crosswinds. One Allegiant flight traveling from Pennsylvania to Myrtle Beach was caught on camera in its struggle to land.

The pilot navigates expertly, but ultimately the flight had to be diverted to land in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This is so scary! I'm so glad someone with the expertise to handle this situation was behind the controls.

Trending Now

13 'Hold My Beer' Moments That Are Just Spectacularly Stupid

Trending Now

17 Adorable Kittens With Unique Fur Coats You Just Have To See To Believe

Load another article