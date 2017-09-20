Pilots Are Great Navigators, But What This One Had To Endure Is Truly Terrifying

By now, we've all heard about the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
Florida and other parts of the southeastern United States were hit hard by Irma, which at one time was a category 5 hurricane. As it moved up the shore and inland, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm. Though this may seem less threatening, people still had to cope with higher than normal winds damaging property.
Pilots also found themselves battling dangerous crosswinds. One Allegiant flight traveling from Pennsylvania to Myrtle Beach was caught on camera in its struggle to land.