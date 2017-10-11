Ad Blocker Detected

His Family Left Him Behind. Watch As One Shelter Worker Gives This Pup What He Needs

OCTOBER 11, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
One of the many awful things about natural disasters is that confused animals can be lost or left behind.

They have no idea what's happening around them. While most people try to find a way to keep their dogs safe during the storm, unfortunately there are people who either can't or won't protect their pets.

There are so many amazing organizations that step in to help in the aftermath of a hurricane, and that includes animal rescues. When they found Duncan abandoned after Hurricane Irma, they knew he was special. But he's still looking for a forever home.

Duncan was found in Florida abandoned and covered in scars that appear to be from other dogs. He may have been involved in dog fighting.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Shelter workers immediately took to Duncan, who is super super sweet.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

He's recovering so well from his ordeal, and workers are hoping he can find his forever home soon.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Check out his whole inspirational story below. All this pup needed was some love.

After that video, it won't be long until Duncan finds a family. I wish I could take him in right now!

