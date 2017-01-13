I absolutely hate being cold in the winter, and I'm sure our furry friends do, too.
Even though dogs and cats have natural coats to keep them warm, if they're outside when freezing temperatures hit, they're at risk of frostbite or death. In Turkey, where street dogs are customary and incredibly common, volunteers are stepping up to help these beloved pups.
Estimates reveal that there are around 150,000 stray dogs in Istanbul, Turkey. Unlike in America, Turkish people welcome the presence of free-roaming dogs in their cities.
The overpopulation of dogs in Istanbul has been connected to rabies outbreaks and deaths, but these pups are largely loved by the people who see them every day.
That's why volunteers and passersby in Istanbul are donating cardboard and blankets for street dogs to sleep on and stay warm in the frigid temperatures.
Efforts by dog welfare groups in Turkey include spaying/neutering and treating illnesses before releasing dogs back onto the street with tags, as seen on the dog below.
Turks oppose euthanasia for population control, and keeping street dogs healthy and happy is the best outcome.
Without volunteers passing out blankets, these otherwise healthy dogs could suffer as temperatures dip below freezing.
These kind-hearted strangers just might be saving lives with their simple act of kindness.
