Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Mom Tried To Scare Her Badass Little Girl, She Proved She Was Not Having IT

OCTOBER 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In this day and age, clowns are nothing to joke about.

With clowns running rampant on both the big screens and our TVs, haven’t we endured enough already? And with Halloween just a few short weeks away, you can bet that the clown hype isn’t going to die down anytime soon. Thankfully there are badass little kids like this one out there who are willing to stop clowns at any cost.

In an attempt to scare her little girl, this mom dressed in all black and put on a Pennywise-esque mask. Then she crawled out of the closet slowly.

In an attempt to scare her little girl, this mom dressed in all black and put on a Pennywise-esque mask. Then she crawled out of the closet slowly.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Much to Pennywise's dismay, however, this sassy queen was not having it.

Much to Pennywise's dismay, however, this sassy queen was not having it.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

With just a lollipop in her hand, our pint-sized femme fatale attacks the clown as she punches her way to safety.

With just a lollipop in her hand, our pint-sized femme fatale attacks the clown as she punches her way to safety.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

I bet the Losers' Club would love to have this superstar on their side!

(via Daily Mail)

When it comes to fighting off bad guys, she ain’t clowning around.

Trending Now

Hilarious Dog Patiently Balances Food On Its Forehead

Trending Now

Researchers Made An Adorable Discovery While Trekking The Deserts Of Africa

Load another article