Can't Get Enough Of 'It'? Get Your Pennywise On This Halloween With 5 Freaky Looks.

Ever since (and even before) the incredibly successful release of Stephen King's "It" movie, Pennywise has been everyone's favorite killer clown.

It's more than likely, then, that this creepy character is going to be a widely popular costume this upcoming Halloween -- in fact, you may be planning on being It yourself. If you have your heart set on becoming the dancing clown on All Hallow's Eve, here are a few awesome tutorials to help you achieve Its terrifying look.

1. If you're interested in creating Bill Skarsgård's take on Pennywise, look no further than this man's eerily accurate version.

video-player-present

2. This talented woman will also make sure that you'll float, too.

video-player-present

3. Looking to make It a bit more simple, ladies? She's got you covered.

video-player-present

4. Or maybe you'd like to terrify everyone you see with this frightening version.

video-player-present

5. Or how about a little throwback to Tim Curry's Pennywise?

video-player-present

Yikes. The real Pennywise would be so proud. Which of these scary looks is your favorite? Be sure to let us know below!