This Dad Dancing His Heart Out To The Jackson 5 Is Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day

They say to "dance like nobody is watching," but so many people are too self conscious to actually do it.
John Lawless, a 50-year-old father from Long Island, is not one of those people who cares what others think of his dance moves. He was recently at a Janet Jackson concert with his son Kevin when he started bopping along in the stands to the Jackson 5's hit "I Want You Back." People around began to take notice of John's passionate dance moves, and when a video found its way to Facebook, his moves unexpectedly went viral.