This is one of those cases that'll make you shake your head in disbelief.
Many people would leave a partner who was in jail for child pornography. This woman, however, not only decided to stay with her husband, but she also continued to feed his illegal addiction. What she did landed her behind bars, too.
While her husband was in jail for the possession and production of child pornography, 28-year-old Breana VanDyck wanted to do something for him.
She made the decision to begin printing images of child pornography and mailing them to him.
Before long, the Tucson Police Department and the FBI caught on. VanDyck will now spend 63 months in prison for mailing child pornography. She'll also have to register as a sex offender once she's released.
