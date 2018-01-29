Ad Blocker Detected

Heavy Snowfall In Tokyo Resulted In Sculptures That'll Put Your Snowmen To Shame

JANUARY 29, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

In the U.S., it's pretty common to find three-ball snowmen with rocks making up the eyes and mouth, carrot noses, and sticks for arms during wintertime.

But when snow falls in Japan, the country's residents see it as a chance to create astonishing masterpieces you'd never want to melt. On January 22, a rare snowstorm hit Tokyo, prompting authorities to issue the first snow warning in four years. Highways were closed, cars were stranded, and trains, buses, and flights cancelled. But despite all the problems caused by the heavy snowfall, at least one good thing came out of it -- all the creative, beautiful, and incredible snow sculptures.

You'll probably recognize some of your favorite characters in these 20 snowy creations from past years and the 2018 Tokyo storm. They make our snowmen look absolutely pitiful in comparison!

1. Snoopy

2. Fitting, don't you think?

Fitting, don't you think?

Twitter / tottie1129

3. Totoro

4. Miffy, a.k.a. Nijntje

Miffy, a.k.a. Nijntje

Twitter / A_lucky16g

5. Eevee

Eevee

Twitter / project_eevee

6. Hamtaro

Hamtaro

Twitter / chibi_hamvv

7. Jabba the Hutt

8. Minions

Minions

Twitter / mokomoko_2015

9. Maneki-neko

10. And here we have the elusive snow panda.

11. Mario

Mario

Twitter / dovio88

12. Lightning McQueen

13. Godzilla

Godzilla

Twitter / chiiiiiko1980

14. Kodama

Kodama

Twitter/ mokomoko_2015

15. Totoro

16. Baymax and Olaf

Baymax and Olaf

Twitter / M0RNING_CHILD

17. I'll trade snowmen for this snow pupper any day!

I'll trade snowmen for this snow pupper any day!

Twitter / Moffs_06

18. Catbus

Catbus

Twitter / aokage_cos

19. Mike Wazowski

Mike Wazowski

Twitter / Taku691

20. Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku

Twitter / kimishin

(via Bored Panda)

Which of these do you find the most impressive? Name your favorites below.

