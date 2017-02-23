Boyfriend Talks Matter-Of-Factly About How He Beat His Girlfriend To Death

After seeing Jordan Meadows calmly confess to brutally murdering his girlfriend, there's no doubt in my mind that he's a true psychopath.

The 23-year-old chef met wealthy Chinese heiress Xixi Bi after she moved to Britain to attend Cardiff Metropolitan University. Quickly, she fell in love with him, and for the next two years, she lavished him with expensive gifts and trips abroad. But friends and professors noticed a difference in her. The once-dedicated student was missing classes, had suffered many bruises and a broken jaw, and dropped from a healthy weight to just 98 pounds.

On the night of the murder, Meadows says that Bi would not tell her where she'd been that day. In a jealous rage, he beat her mercilessly, both with his hands and with an unidentified stick-like weapon. He claims that he did not mean to kill her, but a jury disagreed. Meadows was sentenced to life in prison, and he must serve a minimum of 18 years.

Watch below as, in true psychopathic fashion, Meadows has no remorse while recounting the night he killed Bi. At times, he even appears to be hiding his face from the camera and smiling.

Meadows called for an ambulance after attacking Bi, but she died as a result of her injuries just a few hours later. In court, her brother, Zexun, said:

"Xixi was needlessly and selfishly killed by Jordan Matthews, a person which she trusted. Xixi was a kind, friendly, approachable person. She was intelligent and had the whole world in front of her. My father and mother will never get to see Xixi get married, and won't get the opportunity to hand over the running of the company. The company was a multi million pound company, and Xixi was in line to take over that company."

"The heart has been ripped out of our family. We as a family will never come to terms with our loss, and Xixi will always be in our hearts however broken they are."

(via Daily Mail)

Our thoughts are with the Bi family and all who love Xixi. Share her story with others as a reminder to ALWAYS speak up if you suspect that someone is an abusive relationship.