When This Guy Tries To Kiss His Girlfriend, His Dog Lets Him Know It's Not Okay

Dogs are incredibly loyal when it comes to their owners, and sometimes, that loyalty turns into jealousy.
This is certainly the case for Asi the dog, who clearly adores her owner, Dominik Tepeš Rafaj. She loves her dad so much, in fact, that she can't stand him showing affection to anyone other than her.
That's why whenever Rafaj tries kissing his girlfriend, Sara Scrbec, Asi intercepts every time. Watch as she hilariously inserts herself between the couple and tries to become the focus of Rafaj's attention.
