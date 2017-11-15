Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When This Guy Tries To Kiss His Girlfriend, His Dog Lets Him Know It's Not Okay

NOVEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Dogs are incredibly loyal when it comes to their owners, and sometimes, that loyalty turns into jealousy.

This is certainly the case for Asi the dog, who clearly adores her owner, Dominik Tepeš Rafaj. She loves her dad so much, in fact, that she can't stand him showing affection to anyone other than her.

That's why whenever Rafaj tries kissing his girlfriend, Sara Scrbec, Asi intercepts every time. Watch as she hilariously inserts herself between the couple and tries to become the focus of Rafaj's attention.

(via Daily Mail)

Sorry, Asi, but you're going to have to learn how to share. I'm sure Rafaj has plenty of love to go around.

Trending Now

When Asked To Name What A Doctor Might Pull Out Of Someone, She Really Went For It

Trending Now

He Was Filming At Niagara Falls When He Captured Something Horrific

Load another article