22 Funny Pets Who Are The Most Adorable Little Jerks Of All Time

OCTOBER 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As much as we love the cuddly fur balls in our lives, sometimes our pets can be downright mean.

Being sweet and innocent only gets our animals so far, so eventually their mean streaks start to show. Whether it’s annoying a fellow animal or just driving their humans absolutely crazy, there’s a vengeful side of all pets that can cause them to act out without a care in the world.

And while it might not be funny in the moment, we’re able to look back at our devilish pets and laugh about all the hard times they’ve sent our way. But when it comes to being a seriously adorable jerk, nothing can compare to these 22 devious pets.

1. "Peek-a-boo, I see you!"

"Peek-a-boo, I see you!"

Reddit / Enter_Text_Here

2. "We can return him to the store for a refund, right?"

"We can return him to the store for a refund, right?"

Reddit / Isai76

3. You didn't need to stay cool this summer, did you?

You didn't need to stay cool this summer, did you?

Reddit / C_Aveman

