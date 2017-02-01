Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Searching For Their Missing Daughter, But They Found Two Bodies Instead

FEBRUARY 1, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
It’s an all too familiar scene we’ve seen play out on the news countless times.

A small child or prominent person from a small-town community goes missing without a trace. As the community and loved ones gather together to spend day in and day out searching for the missing person, it seems as though all hope is lost. Just when police and the search parties prepare to call off the hunt, a body is recovered.

While in most cases this is where the tragic story ends, it isn't so for the Runions family in Kansas City, Missouri. After not one but two bodies were found in their town, this mourning family is no closer to closure for their daughter Jessica than they were before.

Twenty-one-year-old Jessica Runions first went missing in early September.

She was last seen on September 8 after leaving a party with a group of close friends.

Two days after her disappearance, police discovered her abandoned vehicle burning in a nearby wooded area.

