After a year of grueling chemotherapy, six-year-old Jimmy Spagnolo was finally able to ring a bell signifying the end of his treatment.

When Jimmy was just four months old, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Over time, however, the tumor slowly began to shrink. Throughout his short life, Jimmy has been in and out of hospitals and has undergone four long rounds of chemotherapy. But finally, on February 2, 2016, he was invited to ring a special bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC to celebrate finishing his intense chemotherapy.

On Facebook, the hospital posted, "The bell signifies so many emotions -- it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief, and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment. The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one. The emotion in the room is just unbelievable."

Ring it, Jimmy! This little boy has so much enthusiasm and spirit, it's no wonder that he kicked cancer's butt.

The next day, he visited his classmates at Rogers Primary School to tell them the good news. They greeted him with lots of excitement and hugs.

Then, they all had an epic dance party! It doesn't get any better than this.