Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When She's Not Helping Students, This Artist Is Leaving Stunning Surprises For Them

DECEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Joanna Hedrick works as a counselor at the Sacramento State University Student Service Center. But in her free time, she creates beautiful environmental art on campus.

It all started in 2013, when Hedrick was taking photos of her two children at the school. Looking for a visually striking background, she used a rake to arrange fallen leaves from a gingko tree into a gorgeous golden pattern. She was stunned by the overwhelmingly positive response from those who saw and shared photos of it on social media, so she decided to make her art an annual tradition. Now she creates about six elaborate designs every year from the leaves of gingko trees, leaving them as gifts for students studying for exams.

"[My art] is about taking something that's already beautiful and making something unique—something you don't just pass by," Hedrick told Sactown Magazine. Check out some of her best arrangements below, all of which take two to three hours to create.

(via BoredPanda)

What a treat for everyone lucky enough to spent time at this university! You can check out more of Hedrick's golden masterpieces on Instagram.

Trending Now

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Trending Now

15 Double Standards That Will Make You So Frustrated With Society

What This Professor Did In Front Of The Class Had All His Students Blushing

This Is The Thing You Use In Your Office That Has More Germs Than A Toilet Seat

Load another article