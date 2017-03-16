When Seattle resident Kelly Herron took a self-defense class a few weeks ago, she probably didn't think she'd need to use what she learned so quickly.

But while the 36-year-old was jogging through Golden Gardens Park last week, she found out exactly how valuable self-defense skills really are. After she took a break and walked into a public bathroom, she was immediately attacked by a masked man hiding in a stall. He was a sex offender who meant to rape her, but this tough lady proved to him that he had another thing coming.



Using what she learned in her classes, Herron says she "fought for my life screaming('Not today, M**F**er!'), clawing his face, punching back, and desperately trying to escape his grip, never giving up." She was able to lock him inside a stall until police came. You can see exactly how hard she fought by looking at the red lines from her GPS tracker.

She may have been injured, but she says, "My face is stitched, my body is bruised, but my spirit is intact."

To learn more about this warrior's story, check out the video below.

(via BoredPanda)

This survivor is living proof of how important it is to know how to protect yourself. Be sure to share this with all your loved ones to encourage them to learn self defense!